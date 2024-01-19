Enzo Fernández celebrated his 23rd birthday earlier this week as he took some time off in St Moritz, and in a couple weeks, he will also celebrate exactly one year at Chelsea: milestones that should serve as stark reminders that he’s still a very young player just as the start of his presumably very long and hopefully very successful Blues career.

It’s not been an easy year for anyone concerned at Stamford Bridge of course, but we might be getting ready to turn the proverbial corner. Recent home results have been much improved and while performances haven’t been consistent, we can be pretty good when we want to.

To his credit, Enzo settled in quite seamlessly, and adapted quite quickly. He had been ever present from day one before a recent drop in form and related injury worry, but judging by his last outing, he may be over all that now — just in time for this crucial period coming up, with the League Cup semifinal next week and a chance to push for a European spot in the league albeit with a much more difficult schedule on tap.

“Personally, the first months were difficult for us, the language, the culture, the weather, it was difficult. Now starting 2024 I am better, very happy. The fans have shown me affection from the first moment, I am very grateful to them. It is a pride to be applauded, I feel at home and that is important for confidence.” “It’s a turbulent balance, trying to do the best possible for the rest of the year to finish in the Champions League. We are still in the FA Cup and we have the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. [...] It is important to reach the final and win it.”

Finding some measure of success in the second half of this season could indeed lay a solid foundation for the future of this bold Chelsea project.

“There is a long way to go, with the peace of mind that there is still time, but with the responsibility that is deserved, trying to give our best by training and being positive. We have a great squad.” “The day to day life with Pochettino is very good, since he gets very close to the players, he is very human and gives the player a lot of confidence and ease when it comes to to play.” “We need time, it is a process, many new players... The group was formed this year, it is not easy to quickly find a clear functioning. But we are trying to do our best so that it is faster to find the way it works.” -Enzo Fernández; source: ESPN via Google Translate

Time, as ever, is of the essence. Let’s go!