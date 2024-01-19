After less than 18 months on the job as Chelsea’s medical director, Dimitrios Kalogiannidis has reportedly stepped down, informing the club of his decision yesterday. According to The Telegraph, the change had nothing to do with the job itself, but rather DK stepped down “because of family reasons”.

So that’s rather unfortunate, both for him personally and for the club as a whole having seen far too much turnover in that beleaguered department already since the takeover by BlueCo.

Kalogiannidis had been a doctor with Chelsea for over 13 years and over that time has worked with the women’s team, the youth teams, and of course the men’s team most recently. He was promoted to medical director when Dr Paco Biosca was let go in September 2022.

The report adds that we don’t really have a replacement lined up for Kalogiannidis and will “share out” his responsibilities among the rest of the staff. That doesn’t sound like a good long-term solution, so hopefully we can figure out something better — and maybe put someone in place who can shape up the performance of the entire operation here in the near future. We might recall that almost exactly a year ago we started an internal review of the department amid concerns from the players themselves; wonder how that’s going...