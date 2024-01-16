José Mourinho sacked by AS Roma

José Mourinho is set to come home after getting sacked by AS Roma this morning. After all, he does have a house that’s, in his words, 200 meters from Stamford Bridge.

Of course, speculation of him potentially coming back to a third stint at Chelsea will never not be a thing, but I think for now we can rest assured that it’s nothing more than just speculation.

True to form, Mourinho got sacked in his third season in the Italian capital with Roma seemingly going backwards (after 6th-place finishes in his first two seasons), and on the heels of back-to-back defeats to bitter rivals Lazio (1-0 in the Coppa Italia) and AC Milan (3-1 in the league). Not even Romelu Lukaku’s return to goalscoring form this season has been enough. Mourinho did lead Roma to the Europa Conference League crown back in 2021-22, their first trophy in over a decade and their first European title in 30 years. They went all the way to the Europa League final last year, but lost on penalties to Sevilla — the first time José had lost in a European final.

Mourinho recently spoke about the outsized expectations on him, and how unfair that all might be, but that’s a problem of his own making in many ways.

“This is us, this is Roma. You have the most incredible supporters I have ever seen in my life. And then you have a manager who, when people hear his name, they think it’s José Harry Mourinho Potter, not José Félix. The level of demand and expectation shoots up.” -José Mourinho; source: Guardian

Well, he may not be Harry Potter, but presumably he’s still better than Graham Potter. BAZINGA!