After missing half the season thanks to a knee surgery, Christopher Nkunku has now missed all of 2024 with a hip problem. Thankfully, 2024 is only a couple weeks old at this point. In-between, he’s managed to make four appearances (1 start) and even scored a goal.

But the hip problem was only supposed to be very minor, and it clearly hasn’t been. Mauricio Pochettino caused extra concern, too, by claiming he was “worried” about the situation — both in terms of the nature of Nkunku’s injury, and in terms of Chelsea doing something drastic and silly in the transfer market in response.

But according to the Evening Standard, Nkunku “hopes” to be back to training this week once we reconvene after a few days off. (We’re technically on winter break at the moment, with no game for ten days, so the players all got like three days off after Saturday’s game, instead of the usual one or two.)

Hopefully if and when Nkunku does return, his return will be more lasting than last month. He might not solve our issues at striker by himself, but he’s surely part of any and all long-term solutions.