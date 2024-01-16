Andrey Santos in no hurry to leave Chelsea again

Andrey Santos was recalled from Nottingham Forest at the start of the January transfer window, with perhaps the expectation that he would be heading right back out on loan — as, say, David Datro Fofana has done. But after training with the team for a couple days, the young midfielder has jetted off to Brazil to join up with Brazil’s U23 side for a pre-Olympic tournament (in preparations for Paris 2024, where Santos should be going as well, probably as captain, even).

This tournament stretches into early February, which would make Santos’s claim that his future won’t be decided until after it a bit redundant. After all, he can’t go out on loan again if the transfer window is closed! (Save for a few exceptions, all of which would require a foreign-loan slot, of which we have none at the moment.)

That said, 19-year-old sounds perfectly content to stay with the first-team, or even the Development Squad, and get back some of them preseason vibes.

“I thank God for the pre-season I had, which was very good for Chelsea. Almost nobody expected that I would arrive and adapt so quickly, with great players, and I had never played in Europe. I played great games against good teams, Brighton, Newcastle. Regarding the conversation with Pocchettino, we preferred to wait for this Pre-Olympic [tournament], to decide my situation.” “[The Forest loan] was my choice. Unfortunately it wasn’t how we all imagined. I imagined that I was going to play and so on, I was always ready, always well, but it was the coach’s choice, and I respect it. I continued working and, thank God, I’m back at Chelsea, ready to do my best in any team I’m in.” -Andrey Santos; source: Globo via Google Translate

It might get a bit crowded with Santos in the mix as well, though given our injury issues (or, more cynically, Conor Gallagher’s uncertain future), having an extra option could be quite useful indeed.