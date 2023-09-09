Chelsea Legends vs. Bayern Munich Legends: Preview, team news, how to watch

Perhaps the greatest collection of Chelsea heroes and legends are set to take to the Stamford Bridge tonight (Saturday) in the game billed as the “Legends of Europe”, hosted in memory of Gianluca Vialli, with proceeds going to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and the Chelsea Foundation.

Tickets are still available if you can go, or you can stream it via the 5th Stand (Chelsea app or official website) for a small price of £5.99/€6.99/$6.99.

Date / Time: Saturday, September 9, 2023, 19.15 BST; 11:15am EDT

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Forecast: hot hot hot

A veritable plethora of our favorite Chelsea players are set to take part, from both Vialli’s era in the late ‘90s, as well as from our 2012 Champions League-winning side, who will re-acquaint themselves with some of their Bayern counterparts from that very game.

Those expected to be pulling on their Chelsea Blues once again include ... deep breath ... Petr Čech, John Terry, Gianfranco Zola, Claude Makélélé, Michael Essien, Salomon Kalou, Mikel John Obi, Ramires, Frank Leboeuf, Florent Malouda, Gary Cahill, Jody Morris, Tore Andre Flo, Carlo Cudicini, Frank Sinclair, Eidur Gudjohnsen, William Gallas, Tiago, Ryan Bertrand, Jon Harley, Sam Hutchinson, Pierluigi Casiraghi, Danny Granville, Sam Dalla Bona ... and more! Roberto Di Matteo will be the Chelsea manager.

For the visitors, led by manager Stefan Effenberg, the likes of Giovane Elber, Claudio Pizarro, Roy Makaay, Owen Hargreaves, Lúcio, Thomas Helmer, and Hans-Jörg Butt are expected to feature.

Should be fun, and for a good cause!