Enzo’s Argentina beat Caicedo’s Ecuador on a goal by Lionel Messi of course

It’s been kind of quiet on the international front so far, with some under-21 action for the likes of Lesley Ugochukwu and Malo Gusto (France) and Cesare Casadei (Italy).

But earlier this week, on Thursday night specifically, we did have an mildly interesting showdown of Chelsea’s €200m midfield of the future and the present, as Argentina played Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier. Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo started for their respective nations, and both completed the full 90 — thankfully without picking up any injuries.

The defending World Cup champions carried much of the play and pretty much all the threat (including twice hitting the woodwork), though the only goal of the match would be scored by none other than Lionel Messi of course. The man who’s turned MLS into legitimate must-watch entertainment in the United States (well, at least Inter Miami), and who looks like he could do this for another decade or more, converted a free kick in the 78th minute because of course he did.

Enzo and Caicedo both have another game in a few days, so hopefully they can similarly avoid injury in that one, too.

Does it sound like I’ve been traumatized by our injury record? Not at all! I’m beyond traumatized already.