Roméo Lavia picks up ankle injury — report

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Unveil New Signing Romeo Lavia Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Roméo Lavia has yet to make his debut his joining Chelsea in a big-money transfer this summer, and it sounds like it may be a few more weeks, perhaps even months, before he gets to do so.

According to reports, the 19-year-old midfielder picked up an ankle injury today in training. Lavia has been one of the handful of players in at Cobham this week, with others away on international duty ... or already injured. And he was supposedly getting closer to reaching full fitness after a missing out on a preseason, but now that’s going to take a bit longer.

The extent of the injury isn’t quite yet confirmed (nor is the injury itself, for that matter), so it could just be something minor ... but given our luck with these things lately, I’m guessing it’s not going to be a day-to-day thing. Fingers crossed still...

