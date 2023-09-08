Normally, a 20-year-old player making the jump from a foreign league straight into the Premier League, and looking settled and right at home and making an impact straight away, would be a noteworthy development.

But that’s just the new normal these days at Chelsea, the league’s youngest team. The new expected. And Gusto, pressed into immediate service thanks to Reece James’s latest injury, has been meeting those expectations indeed, leading the team in assists and our defenders in tackles.

And of course, he’s just getting started.

“I was proud to make my debut in a match like the Liverpool one [and] against Luton I was happy to help Raheem score. It was a great match from the team, and it was a good night for myself. “But it’s only the beginning and I hope there will be many more like that. We are starting to have a good team, with a good understanding, and of course with a very good manager. Now we need to get Chelsea back where it belongs.”

And Gusto knows that he will have to keep improving and impressing to keep earning minutes, with James hopefully back soon (and back to his best soon, too). Competition for places is a good thing!

“When you sign for a top club you expect to be next to big names. I know I have the skills and quality and I’m here for it. It was a similar situation at Lyon [so] it’s nothing new for me. I have always learned from these situations. It’s important to have this type of competition. “[And] then I just want to improve and become the player I want to be.” -Malo Gusto; source: Chelsea FC

So far so bueno, from Gusto.