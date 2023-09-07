Despite the approximately six thousand transfers and loans that we were party to this summer, Malang Sarr has managed to not feature in any of them. And that has left the 24-year-old defender in a bit of a limbo, albeit a fairly well paying one (through 2025).

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are fairly “content” with this situation however, and are happy enough to let Sarr do whatever he wants. He can leave, he can stay, he can sing us a song about Timmy Bakayoko. Of course, he ain’t gonna actually play for the first-team and it’s even unclear if he would get to at least hang out with the under-23s, but evidently we’re fully in don’t-care mode otherwise for a player we snapped up on a free three years ago.

Sarr’s representatives have apparently “explored possibilities” in Turkey, Greece, and Saudi Arabia, but have either found no interest or failed to agree personal terms. The transfer windows in those leagues close on the 15th, the 11th, and the 7th (i.e. today), respectively.