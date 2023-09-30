Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

It’s been a dramatic weekend of Premier League football already; sadly we have to wait all the way until Monday night to watch Chelsea join in on the fun. At least I hope it’ll be fun, rather than, you know, the opposite of fun (i.e. like the last time at Craven Cottage, when João Félix got sent off and Willian scored against us).

The extra days in-between after our midweek game in the League Cup should allow everyone to recover properly (Mauricio Pochettino rotated in midfield and attack, but not in defense).

Unfortunately, we will be without Ben Chilwell, who picked up another hamstring injury late in that game and will now be out for a while. Fellow wing-back Malo Gusto is also unavailable, through suspension, as is Nicolas Jackson. With Gusto and Reece James both out, we’re suddenly without a natural first-team right back. Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen patrolled the right flank midweek — but that was before Chilwell went down as well.

On the plus side, both Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke should be available for selection once again.

