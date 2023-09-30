 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How should Chelsea line up against Fulham on Monday Night Football?

Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Stamford Bridge Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s been a dramatic weekend of Premier League football already; sadly we have to wait all the way until Monday night to watch Chelsea join in on the fun. At least I hope it’ll be fun, rather than, you know, the opposite of fun (i.e. like the last time at Craven Cottage, when João Félix got sent off and Willian scored against us).

The extra days in-between after our midweek game in the League Cup should allow everyone to recover properly (Mauricio Pochettino rotated in midfield and attack, but not in defense).

Unfortunately, we will be without Ben Chilwell, who picked up another hamstring injury late in that game and will now be out for a while. Fellow wing-back Malo Gusto is also unavailable, through suspension, as is Nicolas Jackson. With Gusto and Reece James both out, we’re suddenly without a natural first-team right back. Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen patrolled the right flank midweek — but that was before Chilwell went down as well.

On the plus side, both Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke should be available for selection once again.

Choose wisely.

(Live results)

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History