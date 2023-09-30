Official: Chelsea announce Infinite Athlete as shirt sponsor for 2023-24 season

Chelsea’s sponsorship agreement with data company Infinite Athlete (IA) was finally approved by the Premier League earlier this week, and ahead of our games this weekend, the club have now officially announced the partnership as well. (We’re calling it an “extended partnership” since we already had a partnership going with Tempus Ex, IA’s previous incarnation, for our app-based streaming services.)

The branded shirts will make their debuts during the women’s game against Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as well as during the men’s game against Fulham on Monday at Craven Cottage. IA branding will also appear on the sleeves on our training shirts, which are sponsored by trivago.

Chelsea’s announcement does not say anything about the financials of the deal, but it does seem to suggest that it is indeed for just this season. According to reports, it’s a £40m deal, same annually as our previous deal with Three UK. Chelsea are said to be actively searching for a long-term sponsorship agreement for next season as beyond.

Anyway, hopefully you copped a sponsorless shirt or two, if you were looking to get one. From now on (starting “in the near future”), they will have a sponsor on the front!