Ben Chilwell’s latest injury is expected to keep him out for weeks if not months, with Mauricio Pochettino practically delivering an elegy for our left back’s hamstring — which is, in fact, on the same leg that kept him out for months last season, and also caused him to miss the World Cup.

Can we call up Diego Costa to see if he has any horse placenta left?

“I think it is bad news. The doctor told me it’s not a good thing. It’s a bad injury but we need to assess in the next few days and we’ll see the period he is going to be out of the squad and the team. But I think it doesn’t look good, the injury. It was in the last minute of the game. Yes, we are really sad about the news of Ben. [We] need to assess him and for sure, the club will communicate [for how long he’ll be out].” “[Same leg,] yes, I think so. [But] it was fresh [injury]. He only played 20 minutes against Aston Villa. I think it’s the mechanism of the action because he was pulled from his back when he had the ball, I think he was fouled and then he was a little bit unlucky in the way he got injured. Very disappointed, very sad because I think he was doing a very good game. We were talking a lot about how to improve in the last few weeks. The news is not good and now we are going to miss a player for a time.”

Reports prior to Pochettino’s press conference this morning expected a four-week absence, but the way Poch was talking here, I think we should be expecting months.

Step right up, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Ian Maatsen!

In slightly better news, we might be getting both Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke back this weekend (well, Monday night), which would be helpful for our still-fledgling attack. Chukwuemeka was making things happen as the No.10 in first two games of the season. And in the latter’s case, it would be helpful to stem any of the recent narrative tide against him.

And in bonus good news, Reece James is getting close as well — though realistically full involvement is unlikely to happen until after the next international break.

“Hope that maybe Carney and of course Noni, also, after his injury when he came back from the national team. He is getting ready, working hard. Yes, hope these two players maybe will be available for selection on Monday.” “[Reece James:] No for Monday I don’t believe. Maybe the week after – we will see. We also need to assess him, but I cannot confirm at the moment.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

With Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto also missing through suspension, Pochettino will have to get a bit more creative with his lineup for Monday’s clash against friendly neighbors Fulham at Craven Cottage.