Chelsea 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, Player Ratings: Cole Palmer, ‘ello ‘ello ‘ello!

1. COLE PALMER (7.9)

A little over a month ago, Cole Palmer was scoring the equalizer in the UEFA Super Cup for Manchester City, but soon after he would join Chelsea, in search of better pathways and projects. And on his first start (after three substitute appearances), the 21-year-old certainly impressed, setting up both of the game’s goals — the second of which was ruled out by an incorrect (probably) offside flag.

‘I’m really pleased to have played a part tonight and scoring and assisting is what I like to do. [...] I enjoyed playing in that role tonight but to be totally honest, I’m comfortable in any of the attacking positions. Whether that’s as a No.10, out wide on the left or right or even as striker, I’m happy to do a job for the team. I like to get on the ball and that role allows me to do that but wherever the manager needs me, I’m happy to play.” -Cole Palmer; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome to Chelsea, Cole! Here’s to many more Man of the Match awards!

2. NICOLAS JACKSON (7.3)

Jackson made the most of not being allowed to serve his suspension right away (yellow card accumulation only counts for Premier League matches), scoring his second goal of the season (and third, too, before that was ruled out).

If Nico could get on a bit of a hot streak now, that wouldn’t be the worst thing.

3. MARC CUCURELLA (6.9)

Cucurella cracked the top three just twice last season, and I had very little faith that he would come anywhere near to it this time around either. But after some initial struggles against the irrepressible Kaoru Mitoma, Cucurella setted in and put some strong challenge that seemed to lift and inspire the team as well.

Cucurella has won 9 tackles in the match . Absolutely dominated the match. https://t.co/62kpoLng6n pic.twitter.com/zxdzTAT6EK — /r/ChelseaFC (@RedditChelseaFC) September 29, 2023

vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (LC, H, W 1-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Palmer (7.9), Jackson (7.3)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Cucurella (6.9), Colwill (6.8), Mudryk (6.8), Disasi (6.5), Caicedo (6.4), Maatsen (6.3), Chilwell (6.3), Broja (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Gallagher (5.8, sub), Ugochukwu (5.7), Enzo (5.6, sub), Sterling (5.4, sub), Sánchez (5.4)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL