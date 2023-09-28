Pochettino hoping to build ‘trust and momentum’ from ‘must-win’ League Cup win

It wasn’t the prettiest win by any stretch of the imagination, and Chelsea got quite lucky in some spots — gifting two sitters in the first half first example, both missed, not to mention Lesley Ugochukwu’s tackle on the stroke of half-time, which should’ve been rewarded with a second yellow but wasn’t even called a foul — but it’s the type of win that can serve as a turning point for our fortunes going forward.

We eventually got our act together long enough to create a very nice goal (then saw a second chalked off for offside, probably incorrectly) while keeping a clean sheet at the other end to advance to the fourth round of the League Cup.

You can win a lot of games if you can replicate that, which precisely what Pochettino’s hoping to see in our upcoming fixtures.

“Good response from the team, I was very pleased with the performance again and now happy for the victory and important to go through in the competition and build our trust and momentum. I hope we can bring this momentum to the future.” “[...] today was a must-win and we needed to win this game. Of course always is the intensity and sometimes the pressure to win, sometimes is not to be perfect. I think in the second half we dominate the game and deserved the victory. -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Nice to see positive results backing up Pochettino’s positive missives. Long may it continue!