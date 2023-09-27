Chelsea drawn against Blackburn Rovers in Carabao Cup fourth round

Chelsea got pretty lucky against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight, winning 1-0 to book our spot in the fourth round, and that luck has held through for the draw as well.

We’ve been given another home tie, for the third successive round, and this time against midtable Championship opposition in Blackburn Rovers — though they did hang five on Cardiff City tonight, winning 5-2 against their fellow second division outfit. Rovers beat fourth division Harrogate Town, 8-0 (eight!) in the second round as well, so they certainly seem to have no trouble scoring.

We haven’t played Blackburn in over a decade, since they were last a Premier League side in 2011-12. John Terry and Raúl Meireles scored in a 2-1 win in May 2012, “a match that nobody cared about” as it happened right during the Manchester City vs. QPR ridiculousness, and was of course just a week before that famous night in Munich!

The fourth round will be held the week commencing October 30th, which will put this game midweek between the home game against Brentford and the away trip to Tottenham Hotspur for us.

The draw for the fourth round, in full is as follows:

Mansfield vs. Port Vale

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

CHELSEA vs. Blackburn

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Burnley

Exeter vs. Middlesbrough