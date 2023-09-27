Reece James charged by The FA for alleged confrontation with match official

Reece James was back in action this weekend, but unfortunately only off the pitch rather than on it. Our injured club captain was in attendance for our home defeat against Aston Villa, sitting behind the bench, but apparently confronted a match official at the game’s conclusion in the tunnel.

It’s not clear exactly what was said or done — probably a few choice words for the rather “Premier League standard”, a.k.a. inept as usual [First name, Last name]. It might as well be any of them at this point.

“Reece James has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Chelsea’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday, 24 September. It’s alleged that the defender used improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the game. Reece James has until Friday, 29 September, to provide a response to this charge.” -FA statement; source: Goal

James is currently injured (again) and not expected back for a few more weeks yet. Presumably any sort of ban he might cop from this bit of silliness and posturing from The FA will be served well before then.