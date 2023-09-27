 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, League Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor
Chelsea v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Third Round Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Welcome to the third round of the League Cup. Will our cup runneth over with Carabao tonight? Or will it be full of tears and disappointment and resentment and angst once again?

Yay, football!

Mauricio Pochettino has rotated the squad, as expected, giving starts to Palmer, Chilwell, and even Cucurella. Cucurella might be playing a in a back-three, soooooo ... yeah. Youngsters Josh Brooking, Alfie Gilchrist, Alex Matos, and Deivid Washington are all on the bench.

Brighton also rotate, with Tariq Lamptey getting a start. Billy Gilmour’s on the bench.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Sánchez | Cucurella, Colwill, Disasi | Chilwell, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Maatsen | Mudryk, Jackson, Palmer

Substitutes from: Petrović, Brooking, Gilchrist, Gallagher, Enzo, Sterling, Matos, Washington, Broja

Brighton & Hove Albion starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Verbruggen | Estupiñán, Igor Julio, Van Hecke, Lamptey | Dahoud, Baleba | Mitoma, Fati, Buonanotte | Joao Pedro

Substitutes from: Steele, Dunk, March, Gilmour, Lallana, Welbeck, Adingra, Veltman, Hinshelwood

Date / Time: Wednesday, September 27, 19:45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 12:15am IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Tom Brammall (on pitch); no VAR because League Cup

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Variety 2 (NGA) — elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); ESPN+ (USA); FanCode App (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

