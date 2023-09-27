Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, League Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to the third round of the League Cup. Will our cup runneth over with Carabao tonight? Or will it be full of tears and disappointment and resentment and angst once again?

Yay, football!

Mauricio Pochettino has rotated the squad, as expected, giving starts to Palmer, Chilwell, and even Cucurella. Cucurella might be playing a in a back-three, soooooo ... yeah. Youngsters Josh Brooking, Alfie Gilchrist, Alex Matos, and Deivid Washington are all on the bench.

Brighton also rotate, with Tariq Lamptey getting a start. Billy Gilmour’s on the bench.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Sánchez | Cucurella, Colwill, Disasi | Chilwell, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Maatsen | Mudryk, Jackson, Palmer

Substitutes from: Petrović, Brooking, Gilchrist, Gallagher, Enzo, Sterling, Matos, Washington, Broja

Brighton & Hove Albion starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Verbruggen | Estupiñán, Igor Julio, Van Hecke, Lamptey | Dahoud, Baleba | Mitoma, Fati, Buonanotte | Joao Pedro

Substitutes from: Steele, Dunk, March, Gilmour, Lallana, Welbeck, Adingra, Veltman, Hinshelwood

Date / Time: Wednesday, September 27, 19:45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 12:15am IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Tom Brammall (on pitch); no VAR because League Cup

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Variety 2 (NGA) — elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); ESPN+ (USA); FanCode App (India); DStv Now (NGA)

