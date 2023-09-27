So one big caveat to these results: I didn’t realize that Malo Gusto’s red card does carry over to the Carabao Cup (unlike Nicolas Jackson’s yellow card ban), so Gusto won’t be able to play today. He got 62% of the WAGNH Community vote, one of the lowest of the top ten.

With Gusto, the back four looks pretty well set with Chilwell on the left and Colwill and Disasi in the middle. Without Gusto, we might have to draft in Maatsen (47%) at right back, or push Disasi to the right (as it happened after going down to 10 on Sunday). Not sure who would play center back then alongside Colwill, as Thiago Silva (30%) is well off the voting pace and hopefully we’ll never have to see Marc Cucurella (22%) there again. Young Alfie Gilchrist (16%) would be another option at right (just as in preseason that one time). He did not play in the U21’s EFL Trophy match yesterday.

The midfield pairing is Ugochukwu and one of Enzo or Gallagher, with the other pushing up to the No.10 spot. That leaves three forwards, one of whom would have to be the de factor center forward. I guess Palmer?

Jackson and Broja seemed to split the vote at 50% and 44%, respectively, and thus neither quite reaches the level needed to earn a start. Deivid Washington collects 16%. Alex Matos, Ronnie Stutter scored in the single digits.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (70%)

Petrović (64%) | Chilwell (71%), Colwill (93%), Disasi (85%), Gusto (62%) / Maatsen (47%) | Ugochukwu (85%), Enzo (58%) | Mudryk (65%), Gallagher (59%), Madueke (76%) | Palmer (93%)