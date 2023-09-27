Ipswich Town beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, 3-2, to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, but things didn’t look too rosy for the Championship side early on. Visiting Wolves came out firing, and the Premier League strugglers were up 2-0 inside of 15 minutes.

That’s when Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson took matters into his own hands, and got the home side on the board, making an excellent run in-behind and finishing sweetly with his weaker foot, kissing his shot off the inside of the near post with the goalkeeper clearly expecting him to go far post.

2 goals in two start. Too easy for him pic.twitter.com/JHsAgb7tdQ — CFCDatro (@CFCDatro) September 26, 2023

And Ipswich did not look back from there, equalizing before half-time and then scoring he only goal of the second half to complete the rousing come-from-behind victory and book their spot in Wednesday’s draw for the next round. Let’s hope we can join them there!

Hutchinson has now scored in each of his last two starts, one in the Championship and one in the League Cup. He’s also picked up an assist earlier this month as he’s seen his involvement slowly ratchet up at a team that’s clearly set their sights on promotion this season. They are currently second on goal difference to Leicester City in the second division.

G’wan, Omari!