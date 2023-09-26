 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How should Chelsea line up against Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup?

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Carabao Cup: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League
See that white thing at the end of the pitch?
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It’s a quick turnaround from Sunday to Wednesday as we take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the League Cup. That should give manager Mauricio Pochettino a good opportunity to rotate the squad — just as he did in the previous round — and give some of the less involved players a chance to shine. Considering that we’ve gone three games without a win or a goal, that may not be a bad thing at all.

The quick turnaround does mean that we’re unlikely to see any improvements in terms of injuries, though Noni Madueke should be available after his surprise absence over the weekend. Madueke trained all last week and was a full participant yesterday (Monday) as well.

The official website has also highlighted Djordje Petrović, Cole Palmer, and Deivid Washington as players who could make their debuts or, in the case of Palmer, his first start. Meanwhile, youngsters like Alfie Gilchrist, Ronnie Stutter, or Alex Matos could also be in line for some minutes potentially, depending on their youth team commitments. All three were on the bench against Bournemouth a couple weekends ago.

Nicolas Jackson is available as well since his suspension for yellow card accumulation must be served in the Premier League.

Choose wisely.

