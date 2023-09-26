Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa, Player Ratings: Sánchez almost saves a point

1. ROBERT SÁNCHEZ (7.1)

Back-to-back Man of the Match performances for Sánchez. It’s just too bad that he got beaten for the game’s only goal on that tight-angle shot by Ollie Watkins, which seemed to catch our goalkeeper a bit off guard.

It’s doubly unfortunate that our goalkeepers have zero margin for error at the minute, with every goal conceded at least a couple points dropped, pretty much automatically. Sánchez made several excellent saves, keeping us in the game throughout.

If we could start scoring again, that would be helpful in more than just one aspect...

2. COLE PALMER (5.9, sub)

The youngster looked closest to making that happen — the scoring, that is — setting up a couple chances in his 20 minutes off the bench.

3. LEVI COLWILL (5.6)

Colwill may not be a left back per se, but he’s doing alright otherwise in what should be a long Chelsea career indeed.

vs. ASTON VILLA (PL, H, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Sánchez (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): Palmer (5.9, sub), Colwill (5.6), Disasi (5.6), Chilwell (5.5, sub), Mudryk (5.3), Gallagher (5.3), Ugochukwu (5.2, sub), Caicedo (5.1), Silva (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Enzo (4.9), Broja (4.9, sub), Gusto (4.8), Sterling (4.5), Jackson (4.1)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

I was out last week, so here’s catching up with the ratings from 0-0 draw at Bournemouth. Oh look, it’s Sánchez again!

vs. AFC BOURNEMOUTH (PL, A, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Sánchez (7.8)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Gallagher (6.6), Gusto (6.4), Sterling (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Ugochukwu (5.9), Silva (5.8), Colwill (5.7), Disasi (5.5), Palmer (5.4, sub), Enzo (5.3), Maatsen (5.2, sub), Mudryk (5.0), Chilwell (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Jackson (4.6)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL