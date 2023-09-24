Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

League match number six, looking for league win number two. Can we make it happen and bring back some positive vibes? Or will we have to deal with another week of increasing angst and discord?

Nothing new of note from Pochettino, with a fit again Caicedo replacing Ugochukwu the only change to the lineup from last weekend. Armando Broja returns to the bench, nine months after tearing his ACL against ... Aston Villa!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Colwill, Disasi, Silva, Gusto | Gallagher (c), Caicedo | Mudryk, Enzo, Sterling | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Bergström, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Palmer, Washington, Broja

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-4-2):

Martínez | Digne, Pau, Konsa, Cash | Zaniolo, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn (c) | Watkins, Diaby

Substitutes from: Olsen, Tielemans, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Bailey, Dendoncker, J.Ramsey, Kellyman

Date / Time: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Jarred Gillett (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Variety 2 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!