Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

League match number six, looking for league win number two. Can we make it happen and bring back some positive vibes? Or will we have to deal with another week of increasing angst and discord?

Nothing new of note from Pochettino, with a fit again Caicedo replacing Ugochukwu the only change to the lineup from last weekend. Armando Broja returns to the bench, nine months after tearing his ACL against ... Aston Villa!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sánchez | Colwill, Disasi, Silva, Gusto | Gallagher (c), Caicedo | Mudryk, Enzo, Sterling | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Bergström, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Palmer, Washington, Broja

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-4-2):
Martínez | Digne, Pau, Konsa, Cash | Zaniolo, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn (c) | Watkins, Diaby

Substitutes from: Olsen, Tielemans, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Bailey, Dendoncker, J.Ramsey, Kellyman

Date / Time: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Jarred Gillett (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Variety 2 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

