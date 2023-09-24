Chelsea are back at it today, trying to scratch out a victory against an inconsistent Aston Villa side at Stamford Bridge. Unlike the visitors, the Blues have been fairly consistent in terms of results, it’s just that those results haven’t been the results we’ve been wanting.

We’ve also been fairly consistent in terms of the formation, with the hybrid back-four, back-three system clearly being preferred by Mauricio Pochettino.

For the fans, it’s been an increasingly consistent call to simplify that to a more straightforward back-four, with proper full backs and just two center backs. And that’s true once again for the WAGNH Community, who opt for a defensive foursome of Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, and Thiago Silva.

Joining those four on earning over 70% of the vote are Enzo Fernández, Nico Jackson, Robert Sánchez, and Raheem Sterling. Conor Gallagher also comes close to that mark, getting his usual spot in midfield — only Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, and Robert Sánchez have more minutes so far this season.

Three players battle it out for the final two spots, with Cole Palmer and Lesley Ugochukwu just edging our Mykhailo Mudryk (55%). Everybody else finished with less than 50% of the vote, with Disasi (41%) and Noni Madueke (37%) leading this group and Marc Cucurella (1%) bringing up the rear.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (62%)

Sánchez (75%) | Chilwell (94%), Colwill (91%), Silva (73%), Gusto (89%) | Enzo (93%), Ugochukwu (56%) | Sterling (86%), Gallagher (67%), Palmer (57%) | Jackson (83%)