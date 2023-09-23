Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea have hit yet another dry spell in front of goal, having gone nearly 200 minutes now without finding the back of the net, and looking less and less likely at the same time to do so, unfortunately.

Answers to that familiar conundrum are unlikely to arrive from anywhere other than the players and the coaches themselves, though we could be getting Armando Broja back this weekend, who might be a bright spark if and when he does return — then again, he has just the 1 goal in 19 career senior appearances for the club (albeit almost all as a substitute).

Noni Madueke, author of one of our last two goals, is also expected to be available for selection once again as well, while Marc Cucurella, who has featured for a grand total of zero minutes has gotten over his illness.

Nobody else is expected to have their names taken off our seemingly ever-growing injury list, with Benoît Badiashile in fact extending his stay for a bit longer, even.

This match was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday due to Villa’s travels to Poland on Thursday for Europa Conference League duty, so despite all our absentees, we might be in better shape fitness-wise.

