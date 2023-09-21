Chelsea’s ongoing struggles were further highlighted during their goalless draw against AFC Bournemouth last weekend, with a staggering 12 players unavailable for selection due to various reasons. One of the most notable absences is defender Benoît Badiashile, who has been out of contention since the end of last season due to a hamstring injury.

While Badiashile was on track to return soon to the pitch, there has been a minor setback in his recovery last week according to journalist Nathan Gissing. The centre-back has reverted to individual training sessions, and he remains optimistic about re-joining team practices by next week.

This is an eagerly awaited return for Chelsea fans and management alike since Badiashile emerged as one of the standout performers for the Blues during the previous campaign. His consistent displays at the back were a silver lining in a season where other sectors of the team fell short of expectations.