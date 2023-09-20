Chelsea’s goalscoring woes have been well recorded and no matter how many times we change systems to get our players better shooting situations, there’s often something — or somebody — to stop us from putting the ball into the back of the net. Therefore why not go back to the days of simply plugging a proven goalscorer into the team and then see what happens?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Metro), Chelsea and Arsenal have made enquiries over the potential transfer of Brentford attacker Ivan Toney. He’s currently suspended from football after accepting punishment over 232 breaches of betting rules from the FA.

Last season Toney helped Brentford to a ninth-place finish with 20 goals and four assists in 33 matches, to reach 59 points in the Premier League. However the 27-year-old will remain suspended until January 16th next year, meaning he won’t be immediately available for any teams that purchase him before that date.

Of course getting Toney from Brentford won’t be cheap. The Bees were reportedly demanding £80m for an eventual sale last summer, and their asking price can certainly go up depending on how desperate his potential suitors are in terms of getting more goals in their favour.