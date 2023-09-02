 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Not good enough.

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea started well and were it not for former Blue, Ola Aina, Raheem Sterling would’ve had another goal inside of two minutes.

Unfortunately, that turned out the be the clearest chance for us for about the next 80 minutes.

While we certainly dominated possession, we could not find the cutting edge to undo Forest’s normally quite leaky defense. It was all just a bit too predictable and a bit too slow as well. And on the few occasions we did create a good chance, a defender would invariably arrive with a last-ditch tackle or block.

We had hoped for some improvement after half-time, but instead, a mix-up in midfield gifted a cheap goal to the visitors.

Our response was rather a tame, and while Nicolas Jackson missed an absolute sitter late on, it was not quite good enough.

Carefree.

  • The now standard back-four/back-three look from Pochettino; unchanged from last weekend against Luton Town
  • Madueke & Palmer on at the hour-mark, Madueke wide right (Sterling going left) and Palmer in the No.10, Enzo dropping into the pivot
  • Maatsen & Mudryk on for the final 15. Maatsen going into midfield, Mudryk up top.
  • Can’t win if you can’t score. 20 shots, 2 on target.
  • Next up: international break, then away to Bournemouth on the 17th
  • KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS:

