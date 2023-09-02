 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Welcome to match four of the 2023-24 Premier League season, the last game before the international break. We have one win, one draw, and one defeat in the first three; let’s make sure this one gets added to the wins column!

Pochettino has gone for a familiar lineup, no changes from the Luton game, with new arrival Cole Palmer on the bench. Young striker Deivid Washington also makes the matchday squad for the first time.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sánchez | Colwill, Silva, Disasi, Gusto | Gallagher, Caicedo | Chilwell (c), Enzo, Sterling | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Bergström, Cucurella, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Mudryk, Palmer, Washington

Nottingham Forest starting lineup (3-5-2):
Turner | McKenna, Worrall (c), Boly | Aina, Danilo, Yates, Mangala, Aurier | Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Substitutes from: Nuno Tavares, Kouyaté, Wood, Felipe, Niakhaté, Elanga, Montiel, Horvath, Aguilera

Date / Time: Saturday, September 2, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Tim Robinson (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History