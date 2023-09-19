19-year-old defender Alfie Gilchrist was one of the several youngsters on the bench in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth last Sunday, as manager Mauricio Pochettino had to pick a few academy players for his squad in light of several senior absences due to injury. The PL2 Player of the Season nominee didn’t make his professional debut this weekend, but he might get the chance to regularly see the pitch at the senior level soon after signing a new contract as per an Evening Standard report.

Gilchrist was part of Chelsea’s USA tour this summer and played for 75 minutes during preseason. Ever since he’s taken part in the Blues’ PL2 efforts, captaining the U21 squad in his centre-back role.

Having extended his contract until June 2025, there’s expectation he will be part of our loan army in January. Sheffield United were interested in a permanent move for his this summer, but their approach was swiftly rebuffed by the club.