Axel Disasi wants Chelsea to be ‘more killers’ in front of goal

Chelsea and finishing issues have a rather long history together. You need only to think about the times the Blues didn’t have a “killer” no.9 such as Diego Costa to recall how many iterations of our team were great at creating chances, but struggled to regularly make the most out of them due to an array of small but annoying factors.

Yesterday in our goalless draw against AFC Bournemouth, we were yet again struck by this ongoing issue. The volume of shots Chelsea make are rarely an issue and we can get in very good positions to score at least twice every game. But unlike most top teams we really make the opposing goalkeeper’s job very easy with the kind of finishing we get from our men upfront.

There are a few solutions to solve those, from getting a pure poacher like Olivier Giroud from the market to spending more time doing finishing drills. Either way we need a better “killing instinct” upfront, so centre-back Axel Disasi and co. at the back can defend leads instead of draws.

“We have to keep going in this way but be more killers in the opponents’ box. We created many chances so we have to keep doing this but we have to kill the opponent. “When we see the game [again], I think we [will realise we] deserved to win. We didn’t score so the feeling is a little bit sad. That’s football. We have to keep going because I think we are performing on the pitch but just have to kill the opportunities when we have them.”

At age 25 Disasi is the oldest players Chelsea bought this summer, with Christopher Nkunku and Robert Sánchez being nine months younger than the former AC Monaco defender. It wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up taking more of a leadership role once he and his young teammates settle once and for all into the team and the league.