 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By Fellipe Miranda Updated
/ new
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

There is plenty of reason, whether by the eye test or the statistical look, to believe Chelsea’s loss to Nottingham Forest was nothing more than a bump to our path towards a fairly good season. Still the proof is in the pudding, with the pudding here being the football played on the pitch by the Blues.

The two-week international break in which Mauricio Pochettino had the chance to continue working things out with a few of our players will hopefully be what we need to transform expected goals into goals into the back of the net. All while putting a dent on Bournemouth’s hopes to get out of their own winless quagmire.

Let’s do this!

Bournemouth starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Neto (c) | Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez | Christie, Cook | O. Dango, Billing, Tavernier | Solanke

Substitutes from: Radu, Smith, Senesi, Rothwell, Traoré, Brooks, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Semenyo

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sánchez | Gusto, Silva, Disasi, Colwill | Gallagher (c), Ugochukwu | Sterling, Enzo, Mudryk | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Bergström, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Matos, Stutter, Palmer, Washington

Date / Time: Sunday, September 17, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST
Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History