AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

There is plenty of reason, whether by the eye test or the statistical look, to believe Chelsea’s loss to Nottingham Forest was nothing more than a bump to our path towards a fairly good season. Still the proof is in the pudding, with the pudding here being the football played on the pitch by the Blues.

The two-week international break in which Mauricio Pochettino had the chance to continue working things out with a few of our players will hopefully be what we need to transform expected goals into goals into the back of the net. All while putting a dent on Bournemouth’s hopes to get out of their own winless quagmire.

Let’s do this!

Bournemouth starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Neto (c) | Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez | Christie, Cook | O. Dango, Billing, Tavernier | Solanke

Substitutes from: Radu, Smith, Senesi, Rothwell, Traoré, Brooks, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Semenyo

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Gusto, Silva, Disasi, Colwill | Gallagher (c), Ugochukwu | Sterling, Enzo, Mudryk | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Bergström, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Matos, Stutter, Palmer, Washington

Date / Time: Sunday, September 17, 14.00 BST; 9am EDT; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!