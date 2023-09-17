One of the few bright spots in a far from memorable Corinthians season, young midfielder Gabriel Moscardo continues to grab transfer headlines well beyond the summer transfer window. With Chelsea failing to get the 17-year-old last month, Barcelona have now entered the fray for the player according to a report from Goal.

Barcelona have not made a formal approach for Moscardo as we did back in August, as they know Moscardo will only be available to leave Corinthians by the end of the year. At the same time they’re cautious about sudden drops in form or injuries that could either indicate he’s not yet ready to move to Europe, or would stop his ongoing development.

As for Corinthians, they maintain their €30m price tag as we continue our talks with the Brazilian club. Negotiations below this value wouldn’t help the current board setup’s image in light of an underperforming squad whose quality decreased after selling their best player, Róger Guedes, to Qatari club Al-Rayyan earlier this year.