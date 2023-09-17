The Daily Hilário: Sunday

MINDSET
Heung-Min Son: “Seeing Richarlison score felt better than me scoring!” ⚪️— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2023
“Richarlison has had difficulties since last week, and I'd been thinking about how I could help him”.
“It was unfortunate that he was blaming himself due to bad luck and other reasons”. pic.twitter.com/zJ9VouAXfo
CARDED
44 - There were 44 yellow cards shown to players in the Premier League today, the most on a single day in the competition's history, surpassing 43 on August 22nd 1998. Brandished. pic.twitter.com/uWunDING59— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2023
LOPSIDED
xG map for the Derby della Madonnina— Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) September 16, 2023
not quite as much of a blowout as the scoreline suggests but a deserved Inter win however you look at it pic.twitter.com/7xN3OKuXvF
Loading comments...