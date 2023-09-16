AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Despite a two-week break, Chelsea’s injury situation has not improved markedly, and in fact it’s gotten a bit worse with Roméo Lavia now ruled out for weeks just as he was getting ready to make his club debut. And neither Benoît Badiashile nor Armando Broja are ready to feature, contrary to earlier expectations.

Thankfully, there are no new significant injuries from the international break, with Mykhailo Mudryk surviving a scare (probably just a cramp) and everyone else returning safely. And with this game being played only on Sunday, even Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo should be ready to feature despite returning later than the rest from halfway across the world.

But as much as the injury situation is unchanged, we need result to change. Just four points from our first four league games is not where we want to be, and while Bournemouth away has been a tricky fixture at times (including a 4-0 defeat in 2018-19), we did manage to collect all three points there last season, so there’s absolutely no reason not to expect the same.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)