Enzo Fernández has been playing in a slightly more advanced position for Chelsea after switching to the No.8 shirt this summer, and he fittingly scored a classic No.8-goal for Argentina in their 3-0 win over Bolivia earlier today (Tuesday).

It wasn’t a spectacular finish by any means, but it was a very well timed run to get on the end of Ángel Di María’s cross. Would love to see this at Chelsea, too (not Di María; the cross and finish)!

What a goal by Enzo Fernandez.



By Argentinian has done it again pic.twitter.com/kOrjbk7ysc — CFCDatro (@CFCDatro) September 12, 2023

The other noteworthy bit of action from Tuesday’s internationals was Mykhailo Mudryk getting a little over half hour off the bench for Ukraine. Not because he scored or anything like that — don’t be silly! — but simply for showing up and getting some minutes after being forced with what looked like a potential injury in their previous game.

So, Mudryk seems to be a-okay; now we can get back to finding the €80m player that’s supposed to be living in his body.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace (and picked up an assist as well) in a 5-0 laugher against Estonia, but Nico Jackson was kept off the scoresheet for Senegal in a 1-0 friendly defeat against Angola.

And Conor Gallagher got a few minutes off the bench against Scotland in a 3-1 friendly win for England, with the occasion apparently big enough that Gareth Southgate couldn’t be convinced to give Levi Colwill his senior national team debut. Ben Chilwell got the day off on the bench, which is nice.

Last but not least, young Kendry Páez, future Chelsea player, made his senior international debut for Ecuador, and set up their winning goal, even, against Uruguay. Not too shabby from the 16-year-old!

Moises Caicedo + Kendry Paez + Felix Torres = GOAL!



KENDRY PAEZ ASSIST! pic.twitter.com/esyeoFyk5C — ʜᴏᴘᴢʏ (@hopzyft) September 12, 2023

Moisés Caicedo started as well, and played the full-90. The two Chelsea(-ish) players combined well several times.

One touch play between Paez and Caicedo and then a glorious long ball from Caicedo pic.twitter.com/FlJKQOfCMd — Will (@willreyner) September 12, 2023

And that about wraps up the first international break of the season. Now back to the existential crisis of Chelsea football! Get those heartburn pills ready.