 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Cole Palmer scores a great goal for England U21

Others in action as well

By David Pasztor
/ new
Luxembourg U21 v England U21 - UEFA Under21 Championship Qualifier Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Cole Palmer is one of the players we’re hoping will be able to fix our goalscoring woes — not just this season, but for many seasons going forward — and Chelsea’s newest recruit showed today that he can indeed produce a stellar finish, by scoring a wonderful effort for England U21 against Luxembourg this evening.

Now he just has to do this consistently, and in a Blues shirt!

Unsurprisingly, England didn’t have much trouble with the hosts, especially in the second half, with Palmer setting up the first goal, Noni Madueke the second, and then Palmer crowning it all off with his great strike in a 3-0 victory.

France U21’s 4-0 victory over Slovenia followed a similar pattern, with a late goal in the first half breaking the deadlock and leading to a few more in the second half to better reflect the visitors’ dominance. Malo Gusto set up France’s third with a nice cross, while Lesley Ugochukwu played the full-90.

This was the last game for both England and France during this break, so our Chelsea boys get rest up for a couple days before returning to start working for the weekend.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History