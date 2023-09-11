 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roméo Lavia to be sidelined for ‘extended period’ — report

Not great!

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Roméo Lavia became the latest player to add his name to our ever-lengthy list of injured and unavailable players when he picked up an ankle injury in training on Friday. Normally, it’s players who are away on international duty who we worry about getting injured; not the guys staying behind and training!

The extent of the injury has still not been confirmed, but reports this weekend are not expecting good news. The Evening Standard claims that the 19-year-old will be “sidelined for an extended period” after his ankle was assessed on Friday.

So that’s certainly not great, though midfield is probably where we were the healthiest and deepest at the moment. In fact, Lavia is the only central midfielder among the nine players currently on the injury list. Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo and Conor Gallagher should be more than able to handle the workload, especially without midweek European football to worry about.

