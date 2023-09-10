WATCH: Chelsea Legends dominate against Bayern, win 4-0

Nostalgia is a powerful drug, and there was plenty of it on offer Saturday night, as perhaps the greatest collection of modern Chelsea Legends in a team — despite a few conspicuous absentees — ran rampant against a group of Bayern Munich legends, winning 4-0 in a 60-minute match held in tribute to Gianluca Vialli and in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and the Chelsea Foundation.

The goals by Michael Essien (assisted by Ramires), John Terry (assisted by Florent Malouda), Gary Cahill, and Tiago Mendes were all worth the price of admission, as was the chance to see Gianfranco Zola playing in our lovely home kit from this season, and playing a key role in setting up our two second half goals as well.

“I have so many great memories from this stadium so to get back out there in front of the fans and surrounded by the players we saw today was an honour. “It was a fantastic night, I think it went it went absolutely brilliantly. It was a celebration from start to finish. It was an excellent night.” -Gary Cahill; source: Chelsea FC

Indeed.