Chelsea have a huge financial incentive to sell their Academy products after three transfer windows of heavy spending, and the Blues were doing their best in their attempts to negotiate a deal for Trevoh Chalobah’s exit. But with a Bayern Munich loan move falling apart and Nottingham Forest’s lowball offer for him, it is unlikely he will leave Chelsea this summer.

Chalobah has been in and out of the transfer mill throughout the summer, with no rumours of his potential exit really getting traction. Only in the last few days of the transfer window we saw Bayern’s advance as the closest thing that could have taken Chalobah out of the Bridge, only for it to fall apart due to their insistence on a straight loan deal instead of paying Chelsea’s £50m asking price.

His stay might not be good news for our accountants as they try to balance our books this season with pretty much the entire transfer fee of an Academy product as net profit. Hopefully the same will be the case for Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen, with the latter really helping our case by denying Burnley despite his ‘deep respect’ for Vincent Kompany.