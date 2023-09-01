Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

If all goes well, Chelsea should have Cole Palmer signed, announced, and registered in time for this game on Saturday afternoon, so he’s been tentatively included in the voting form. While he will have had practically no time with the team, he shouldn’t come with any match-fitness issues (unlike, say, Roméo Lavia).

And I just realized that I forgot to run the results of the last vote, for the League Cup match midweek, but that was a bit of a crapshoot anyway. This lineup should have a much more familiar look to it, especially as other than Palmer and a back-in-training Mykhailo Mudryk, our options remain fairly limited.

Unless we sign Kylian Mbappé in the next 16 hours.

Thankfully, Levi Colwill did not add his name to our list of walking wounded, despite his early exit on Wednesday. The young defender was icing his ankle afterwards, but it’s “not a big issue”, says Boss Poch.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)