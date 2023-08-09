Reece James officially named Chelsea captain

Following the departures of Vice-captain Jorginho in January and then César Azpilicueta this offseason, Chelsea had been left without an official armband-wearing captain, a largely symbolic position, though also one that comes with the expectation of leadership and tone-setting. (You can be leader without the armband, but you have to be a leader with it.)

In preseason, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ben Chilwell all took at least one turn with the armband, and so we figured one of them would be named to the position officially as well in due course — with the two favorites being Silva, an absolute legend of the game and the elder statesman (by some distance) of the squad, and of course Reecey, a Chelsea lifer and one of our most important players, who has said many times that being captain is part of his long-term vision board.

Well today, that vision has been made reality, with the 24-year-old officially announced as our new captain. Great choice by the squad, the manager, whoever.

So that’s pretty cool, and hopefully the start of a long tenure in office.

All hail Captain Reecey! Follow him into battle! (Ben Chilwell has been reportedly named the Vice-captain, though not officially confirmed.)

Here’s the Captain practicing talking more on camera, too: