Did you have a good summer? Did you have a nice time watching the good vibes grow in this new-look Chelsea? Did you find all the budding green shoots of positivity and watched them start growing slowly into something beautiful, on and off the pitch?

Well, I hope you enjoyed all that, because now it’s time for the season. The real thing. The real world. Welcome back to the suck.

Okay, that may be a bit overly dramatic, but according to reports filtering out of various Chelsea sources, the news on Christopher Nkunku’s knee is ... not great. It’s not the worst, but it’s not good.

I suppose that’s not surprising given the radio silence around it so far. Scans tend to return good news fast, and bad news not so fast. And it’s been five days since he got busted up by Mats Hummels in the friendly against Dortmund.

According to The Guardian, “Nkunku is understood to have sustained meniscus damage in his left knee”, which means weeks-out if there’s no operation to fix that, and months-out if there is. And while that report says that we “remain hopeful” that it’s the former, others are a lot less hopeful already. The way this thing has been going, I’d be very surprising if it’s not the latter.

So yeah. It was fun while it lasted.