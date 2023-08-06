Alfie Gilchrist not looking to leave Chelsea on loan just yet

Chelsea Academy youngster Alfie Gilchrist was one of the less known members in the traveling squad for our preseason tour of the United Status over the past couple weeks, but the 19-year-old defender acquitted himself excellently whenever called upon, be that at center back or as a fill-in right back.

That probably should be not be a surprise considering that he’s one of the brightest defensive prospects in the system right now, but what is a bit surprising is that he’s looking to shirk the standard Loan Army path — at least for now. He had been linked with Sheffield United recently.

“I had a lot of injuries in 2021/22, I’d play a game and then miss two. I was growing, adapting, and getting older. So I did quite well last season on that front. “I was captain for the last half of the season, when Bashir [Humphreys] went on loan, which gave me confidence. I had a good season. And then leading into this one, I’ll stay for at least another six months and then see what happens. I’ll always be available when needed “[So] things are good - I’m loving it!” -Alfie Gilchrist; source: Chelsea FC

Sounds like a plan!

(It should be noted that Gilchrist only has one year left on his current contract, so that needs to get sorted and he himself needs to keep his options open as well.)