Chelsea came into the summer with the broad expectation of signing a new first-choice goalkeeper, replacing at least one, or both, of Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Links to André Onana and Mike Maignan followed, among others, but instead we’ve ended up with Robert Sánchez, a goalkeeper who lost his place at Brighton & Hove Albion and was looking for a way out after a decade with them (starting as teenager in their academy). Oh and Kepa remains the first-choice while future club legend Gaga Slonina’s (probably) heading out on loan.

So that’s perhaps not our most ideal outcome in this situation, though for Sánchez himself, it’s an amazing opportunity to get his career back on track. He is, after all, just 25, which is very young for a goalkeeper, and he had been highly rated before the travails of last season. He’s also reunited with his former coach at Brighton, Ben Roberts, who’s stayed on with Chelsea after Graham Potter’s sacking and has also joined Mauricio Pochettino’s staff — which already included a goalkeeper coach in Toni Jiménez (and Hilário’s still here, too!).

Kepa may have had a relatively good season last year, but his grip on the position hardly seems secure (though I may be just projecting). Either way, Sánchez is clearly excited to make the move to the Blues, and is looking to take full advantage of the opportunities we might afford him.

“Choosing Chelsea is the best choice I could’ve picked, because the opportunity they have presented in front of me is amazing to develop more as a goalkeeper, to keep learning, to compete for the spot, and show everybody how good I can be. [And] I want to be part of the legend [of Stamford Bridge]. “[I’m] really excited. Amazing opportunity to work with [Pochettino], a coach of that level. I watched him at his past clubs what he’s done. What he brings to the club, the family ambiance being around the players is really good, his playstyle is something that suits really well, and I’m going to contribute to win trophies at the club with him.” -Robert Sánchez; source: Chelsea TV

The greatest Chelsea goalkeepers, certainly on the modern era, all arrived as less-heralded players in their own right, before becoming some of the best in the world. No shortage of inspiration for Sánchez!

Also, the grey patterned goalkeeper shirt with the reflective, color-shifting badge is fantastic.