Chelsea drawn against Brighton & Hove Albion in League Cup third round!

Having gotten the job done against AFC Wimbledon tonight — not exactly smooth sailing, but a win’s a win — Chelsea went into the hat for the third round draw of the League Cup.

And whence our name was pulled out, we got matched up against none other than Brighton & Hove Albion! Football sure does love a narrative!

On the plus side, there’s thus little chance that this game will not be televised. (Hopefully.) Radio’s no way to follow football in this day and age.

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge, either Tuesday, September 26 or Wednesday, September 27. We have a home game against Aston Villa the weekend preceding, and an away game down the road against Fulham the weekend following.

The Carabao Cup third round draw, in full, is as follows: