WATCH: Noni Madueke equalizes for Chelsea against AFC Wimbledon, 1-1!

Back on level terms

By David Pasztor Updated
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon - Carabao Cup Second Round Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

After falling behind 1-0 thanks to a soft penalty given against Robert Sánchez, Chelsea have gotten back on level terms just before half-time against fourth division AFC Wimbledon the second round of the League Cup.

There is no broadcast or live stream for this game, but from the commentary, this goal was down purely to Noni Madueke’s individual skill, running at his man and drawing the foul in the box. Noni would go on to convert the penalty as well.

1-1!

It hasn’t been great from the Blues, but we have 45 more minutes to make sure we don’t suffer a shock defeat.

