WATCH: Noni Madueke equalizes for Chelsea against AFC Wimbledon, 1-1!

O gol de Noni Maduekepic.twitter.com/VRjC3bbRL8 — Chelsea Beagá - OSC Brasil (@ochelseabeaga) August 30, 2023

After falling behind 1-0 thanks to a soft penalty given against Robert Sánchez, Chelsea have gotten back on level terms just before half-time against fourth division AFC Wimbledon the second round of the League Cup.

There is no broadcast or live stream for this game, but from the commentary, this goal was down purely to Noni Madueke’s individual skill, running at his man and drawing the foul in the box. Noni would go on to convert the penalty as well.

1-1!

It hasn’t been great from the Blues, but we have 45 more minutes to make sure we don’t suffer a shock defeat.