Chelsea vs. AFC Wimbledon, Carabao Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to ... listen

Welcome to the second round of the League Cup, for the first time since 2016. Also for the first time since that game, there is no way to watch this game. Anywhere.

LiveSoccerTV claims that a broadcaster in Albania will carry the game, but that seems rather unlikely. Maybe someone can livestream from the crowd?

Anyway, to listen, you can tune into TalkSport 2 in the UK, or Chelsea TV (i.e. 5th Stand app, or the website), who will have audio commentary. It won’t be great, but it’s better than nothing.

I’m sure there will be highlights afterwards.

Humphreys and Burstow and Maatsen all start, as do Moreira and Ugochukwu. No idea what the formation might be. Young Ishé Samuels-Smith on the bench, but that’s the extent of new Academy faces. Not sure why Cucurella’s playing when he’s supposedly set to join Manchester United on loan, nor why we named two goalkeepers again.

UPDATE: sounds like a back-four with Cucurella and Humphreys as full backs.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting XI:

Sánchez | Cucurella, Colwill, Disasi, Humphreys | Gallagher (c), Ugochukwu | Moreira, Maatsen, Madueke | Burstow

Substitutes from: Petrović, Bergström, Gusto, Chilwell, Silva, Samuels-Smith, Caicedo, Enzo, Jackson

AFC Wimbledon starting XI:

Bass | Johnson, Tilley, Pell, Davison, Neufville, Pearce, Ball, Williams, Lewis, Ogundere

Substitutes from: Tzanev, Brown, Al-Hamadi, Bugiel, Lock, Sutcliffe, Sasu, Jennings

Date / Time: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 19.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 12:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Tony Harrington (on pitch); no VAR until later rounds because reasons

On TV: nope

Streaming: Talksport 2 radio (UK); Chelsea TV (audio commentary only, int’l)

There will be no live blog for obvious reasons. Talk amongst yourselves.

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!