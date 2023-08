Chelsea’s play deserved more than a few goals today, but as it turned out, we had to wait until the penultimate minute, for young Mason Burstow to produce a wonderful header to finish off the second phase of a set piece. G’wan, Mase!

GOAL | Chelsea 1-1 Dortmund | Mason Burstowpic.twitter.com/auY0ZUWa5n — VAR Tático (@vartatico) August 3, 2023