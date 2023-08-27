Casper Stylsvig, who’s been credited with helping turn AC Milan into one of the most profitable revenue operations in Serie A over the past few years, is apparently set to join Chelsea, presumably in a similar role.

That’s according to La Repubblica (via Milan News), who claimed that the announcement might be made as soon as today (Sunday) — obviously not! — and seemed to also insinuate that the move is the latest step in Milan’s new owners, RedBird Capital cleaning house. RedBird CEO, Gerry Cardinale had sacked sporting directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara earlier this summer.

Then again, Chelsea’s commercial operations (even if we’re finally set to announce a shirt sponsor ... well, eventually) could very well use someone of Stylsvig’s track record. Milan have gone from losing €150m in 2018-19 to recording revenues of €300m in 2021-22, and while that’s not all on Stylsvig, as “Chief Revenue Officer”, responsible for marketing and sponsorships, he certainly played a key role.

Prior to joining Milan in 2019, Stylsvig spent three years at Fulham in a similar role, and eight years at Manchester United, where he held the title of “Global Sponsorship Director”. And if there is one thing that United have always done consistently excellently regardless of results on the pitch, it’s getting sponsorships.

Here’s a good interview with the man, if you can stand the interviewer’s style.